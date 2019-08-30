× Alabama State Auditor wants ALDOT director fired

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler is calling for the firing of the head of the Alabama Department of Transportation.

This comes the same week Governor Ivey declared a toll bridge project in south Alabama dead.

That project would have affected not only those who live in Mobile and Baldwin counties but anyone who travels to Alabama’s beaches on the Gulf Coast.

Ziegler wrote a letter to the governor on Thursday, pointing out five reasons he believes John Cooper is a failure.

Ziegler said, “Director Cooper does not have any credibility left with the taxpaying public nor with the elected officials in Mobile and Baldwin counties.”

Ziegler has been against the I-10 toll project and even started an anti-toll Facebook group that now has almost 55,000 followers as well as grassroots opposition against the I-10 project.

He also told Ivey he’s not sure how Cooper has “been able to hang onto his job this long.”

Ziegler also brought up issues that included what he said was a waste of “millions of dollars by prematurely proceeding with the I-10 toll bridge project without having obtained support” from metropolitan planning organizations in Mobile or Baldwin counties.

Cooper has been serving as ALDOT director since 2011 and is the longest-running director in the agency’s history.