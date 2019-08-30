× Alabama NAACP says Governor Kay Ivey’s should resign over blackface

The NAACP says in a release that they believe Kay Ivey needs to do the right thing and resign as Governor.

The Alabama NAACP says they are disappointed to learn that Governor Kay Ivey wore blackface in the 1960s.

They say although Governor Ivey has apologized for her participation in such divisive and racist events, it still does not erase the fact that she participated in these activities that mocked and intimidated African Americans.

The NAACP asks voters to ask themselves “how can Governor Kay Ivey be a governor for all the people of Alabama especially those she mocked and intimidated?”

According to the NAACP, Ivey refused to meet with the NAACP to discuss race relations in Alabama two years ago.

Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP says, “she has not taken steps to Expand Medicaid in Alabama, she gladly signed bills to protect one of the most racist American symbols, the confederate flag, and monuments.”

Governor Kay Ivey said that she has no plans to resign, according to Al.com.

Governor Kay Ivey issued a written statement that reads in full:

“I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA Vice President.

“Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is obvious.

“As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college.

“While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later.

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.”

Alabama GOP Chairman Terry Lathan issued a statement in support of Governor Ivey:

"The Alabama Republican Party appreciates and supports Governor Kay Ivey taking ownership of and responsibility for this 50 plus year old incident. While it occurred when she was a college student, Governor Ivey has stood up, admitted her mistake and offered a sincere apology though she has no recollection of the event. Her extraordinary record of public service shows her ability to work with all people regardless of race, religion or party affiliation. We stand with Governor Ivey uniting our state for a greater future.”