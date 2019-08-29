× University of Alabama launches new radio station for football fans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Crimson Tide fans have a new way to get football information when traveling to T-town.

According to a release from the University, UA Info Radio is now broadcasting on 92.5 FM and streaming through ready.ua.edu, the UA Safety app and the UA Gameday app.

“We have one of the best game-day experiences in the nation, and UA Info Radio will only make the experience better for our fans. As fans drive into Tuscaloosa, they can tune in and hear the information they need before arriving on campus,” said Dr. Donald Keith, director of emergency management at the University of Alabama.

UA Info Radio provides fans:

Information on pre- and post-game traffic updates on game day.

Information on parking and pregame events.

Fun facts about the Crimson Tide.

Music selections from the Million Dollar Band, including “Yea, Alabama.”

Gameday specific safety tips.

Important safety information during severe weather events and other emergencies.

When not broadcasting about game day, UA Info Radio will air information for on-campus events and will provide updates to help faculty, staff, students, and visitors to stay safe during severe weather.

UA began the process of acquiring a low-power FM, a non-commercial radio station for public safety after the April 27, 2011, tornado that destroyed much of Tuscaloosa.