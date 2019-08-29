Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found in Hilton Head

Posted 10:57 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, August 29, 2019

Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found in Hilton Head(Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – A two-headed sea turtle hatchling was found on Hilton Head Island, according to the Sea Turtle Patrol of Hilton Head Island.

The Sea Turtle Patrol said in a Facebook post the hatchling was found on Tuesday during a nest inventory.

“This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare. As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean,” the post said.

