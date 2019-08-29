Thousands of Yamaha golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles recalled

Yamaha is recalling about 16,000 vehicles including golf carts due to a fire hazard, according to the CPSC.
The CPSC says that the module that regulates the power to the vehicle’s USB ports can overheat and melt, posing a fire hazard.
The recall involves 2017-2019 models of golf carts, personal transportation, and specialty vehicles. The vehicles were sold exclusively at Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from June 2016 through June 2019 for between $6,000 and $11,000.
Recalled models:
|
Model Year
|
Model Name
|
Model Prefix
|
Serial Number Range
|
2017
|Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C1)
|J0C
|0000103
|0011333
|Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J1)
|J0J
|0000103
|0002000
|Adventurer Two AC (JW33)
|JW3
|0200166
|0200213
|
2018
|Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C2)
|J0C
|0100112
|0111700
|Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J2)
|J0J
|0100110
|0102099
|Adventurer Two AC (JW34)
|JW3
|0300166
|0300214
|
2019
|Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C3)
|J0C
|0200101
|0210200
|UMAX TWO AC (J0H1)
|J0H
|0000145
|0000493
|UMAX Rally AC (J0N1)
|J0N
|0000116
|0000147
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC (J0R1)
|J0R
|0000101
|0000180
Consumers should immediately stop using the USB charging device in the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha golf car dealer to schedule a free repair. Contact Yamaha by calling toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at http://www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on “CPSC Recall Alerts”.
The CPSC reports that Yamaha is also contacting all registered owners directly.