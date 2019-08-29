Thousands of Yamaha golf cars, personal transportation and specialty vehicles recalled

Yamaha is recalling about 16,000 vehicles including golf carts due to a fire hazard, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC says that the module that regulates the power to the vehicle’s USB ports can overheat and melt, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves 2017-2019 models of golf carts, personal transportation, and specialty vehicles. The vehicles were sold exclusively at Yamaha golf car dealers nationwide from June 2016 through June 2019 for between $6,000 and $11,000.

Recalled models:

Model Year Model Name Model Prefix Serial Number Range 2017 Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C1) J0C 0000103 0011333 Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J1) J0J 0000103 0002000 Adventurer Two AC (JW33) JW3 0200166 0200213 2018 Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C2) J0C 0100112 0111700 Drive2 Fleet AC (J0J2) J0J 0100110 0102099 Adventurer Two AC (JW34) JW3 0300166 0300214 2019 Drive2 Fleet DC (J0C3) J0C 0200101 0210200 UMAX TWO AC (J0H1) J0H 0000145 0000493 UMAX Rally AC (J0N1) J0N 0000116 0000147 UMAX Rally 2+2 AC (J0R1) J0R 0000101 0000180

Consumers should immediately stop using the USB charging device in the recalled vehicles and contact a Yamaha golf car dealer to schedule a free repair. Contact Yamaha by calling toll-free at 866-747-4027 anytime or online at http://www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on “CPSC Recall Alerts”.

The CPSC reports that Yamaha is also contacting all registered owners directly.

[Read the full recall here]