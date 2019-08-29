Sour cream and cheese at improper temperatures at Huntsville restaurant

Madison County
Golden Corral
4920 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35816
Score: 79
Violations:
- During cold holding in reach-in cooler cheese 55ºF, sour cream 60ºF. On buffet bar cheesecake did not have time stamp on it and was 51ºF.
- Residue in ice machine.
- During hot holding chicken 119ºF, 120ºF, and 122ºF, pizza 107ºF, cheese sticks 108ºF, and black-eyed peas 125ºF.
Limestone County
Burger King
1111 S Jefferson St., Athens, AL 35611
Score: 79
Violations:
- Clean ice maker.
- Milk 46ºF-48ºF.
- Hands were not properly washed.
Clean Plate Recommendation
Madison County
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1079 Balch Rd, Madison, AL 35758
Score: 98
Tropical Smoothie Cafe aims to be a healthy oasis.
With roots by the Gulf waters in Florida -- their smoothies are appropriately named like Bahama Mama and Paradise Point.
Combinations of blended fruits and vegetables can be complemented with energizing supplements and tasty add-ins.
Speaking of tasty -- from bowls to quesadillas -- they use fresh produce and flavorful sauces for all types of taste buds.
Both the smoothies and food hoping to inspire a healthier lifestyle.