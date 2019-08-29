Sour cream and cheese at improper temperatures at Huntsville restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Golden Corral

4920 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35816

Score: 79

Violations:

During cold holding in reach-in cooler cheese 55ºF, sour cream 60ºF. On buffet bar cheesecake did not have time stamp on it and was 51ºF.

Residue in ice machine.

During hot holding chicken 119ºF, 120ºF, and 122ºF, pizza 107ºF, cheese sticks 108ºF, and black-eyed peas 125ºF.

__________________________________________________

Limestone County

Burger King

1111 S Jefferson St., Athens, AL 35611

Score: 79

Violations:

Clean ice maker.

Milk 46ºF-48ºF.

Hands were not properly washed.

________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Madison County

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1079 Balch Rd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 98

Tropical Smoothie Cafe aims to be a healthy oasis.

With roots by the Gulf waters in Florida -- their smoothies are appropriately named like Bahama Mama and Paradise Point.

Combinations of blended fruits and vegetables can be complemented with energizing supplements and tasty add-ins.

Speaking of tasty -- from bowls to quesadillas -- they use fresh produce and flavorful sauces for all types of taste buds.

Both the smoothies and food hoping to inspire a healthier lifestyle.