Semi-truck hauling chocolate catches fire outside of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN. – A tractor-trailer hauling chocolate caught fire overnight in Springfield just outside of Nashville.

According to our CBS affiliate, the truck driver told fire crews he heard popping noises and pulled over to discover his truck was on fire. Crews responded to the truck fire around 2:00 a.m.

The report says that one lane of I- 24 eastbound near Springfield is closed but the area is expected to clear up by 7:00 a.m.