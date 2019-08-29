Muscle Shoals burglar caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A burglar hit a Muscle Shoals business this past weekend, stealing equipment and damaging property. Their crime was caught on surveillance cameras.

Nothing good is usually happening at 4 a.m. on a Saturday morning. That is the exact time this burglar was walking through Coldwater Landscapes in Muscle Shoals.

Owners of the Ford Street business noticed some things were missing and damaged when they showed up for work. After checking the cameras, they found the suspect. Although the burglar kept a hood over their head, Muscle Shoals police believe someone may have a good idea of they are.

If you recognize the burglary suspect contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers now. You can call in your anonymous information to (256)386-8685 or submit them through the P3 Tips app. You will be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.