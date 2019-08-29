× Madison County Probate Office to offer U.S. Passport services

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Planning an international trip?

Starting on September 3rd, citizens planning to travel internationally can get a passport at the Madison County Probate Office.

Applications will be accepted at the office in at the Madison County Courthouse located at 100 North Side Square in Huntsville. Applicants can go Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the release, 100% of the $35 application fee will be used to support the Madison County Probate Court’s work in mental health.

“It’s a win-win for our community, delivering a valuable service to our citizens and improving our work in mental health. The revenue realized from the application fee will allow us to better serve those suffering from mental illness,” said Judge Barger.

Passport forms, passport fees, information on how to apply, and more can be found on the Department of State’s official website by clicking here.

The release states that the U.S. Department of State requires those persons renewing passports do so themselves by completing and mailing in their own forms – a passport application facility cannot assist with passport renewal.

Citizens may call the Madison County Probate Office at 256-532-3330 with questions or for more information.