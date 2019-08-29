Limestone County schools placed on temporary lockdown Thursday

Posted 8:30 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17AM, August 29, 2019

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Ardmore High School and Cedar Hill Elementary were placed on a modified lockdown the morning of August 29th, according to school officials.

In an email, school officials said there was an incident at a home located next to  Cedar Hill Elementary Thursday morning. The Ardmore police department secured the scene and the school is resuming normal operations at the school.

The schools were taken off lockdown around 8:02 a.m.

WHNT is working to gather more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.