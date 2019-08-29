Governor Ivey admits to giving interview about performing skit in blackface, apologizes to state

Posted 2:52 pm, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:58PM, August 29, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey today issued a statement after a recording surfaced from her time as an Auburn Student. The recording is an interview with Ivey’s then-fiance, Ben LaRavia and Ivey for the Auburn student radio station.

In it, the couple gets asked about a skit they participated in at a Baptist Student Union party. LaRavia talks about how Ivey put black paint on her face for the skit called “Cigar Butts.”

Ivey released a video statement that we uploaded in full.

Governor Kay Ivey also issued a written statement that reads in full:

“I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA Vice President.

“Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is the obvious.

“As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college.

“While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later.

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.”

