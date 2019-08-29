× Fire consumes home off Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A vacant home burned to the ground Thursday afternoon in north Huntsville.

Firefighters responded to the house near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive just before noon.

Huntsville Fire Department spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said no one had lived in the home since 2016 and they didn’t find anyone there.

The cause of the fire hadn’t been determined. McKenzie said firefighters were trying to be careful of a live electric line at the site.

Firefighters were staying on the scene to make sure the wooded area surrounding the home didn’t catch on fire.