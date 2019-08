DECATUR, Ala. – Police are asking for help identifying two people suspected of stealing a wallet from a Decatur business.

Police released surveillance photos Thursday of a man and woman who they said are suspected of stealing a wallet from a business on 6th Avenue SE. The crime happened around 9:15 a.m. Aug. 10, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Kitchens at mkitchens@decatur-al.gov or 256-341-4668.