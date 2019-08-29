Airlines allowing flight changes as Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day weekend travel plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian may dampen thousands of travel plans for people hoping to spend their holiday weekend in Florida. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain, flooding and damaging winds to Florida just in time to wash out Labor Day.

Most airlines have already started warning passengers their flights from, to or through Florida may get canceled.

But you don’t have to lose a trip to the sunshine state, or the money you spent on tickets for a long weekend getaway.

Silver Airways and Frontier are the only airlines that have direct flights from Huntsville to Orlando. United, American, and Delta all fly to the sunshine state, but only with connecting flights.

Still, all five airlines are allowing you to change your flight with certain conditions.

Silver Airways is waiving change fees and fare differences for customers who have tickets booked to travel between Friday, August 30, and next Wednesday, September 4. You have to call Silver’s customer service line before your scheduled departure time, and travel before September 30. Get more information and check the status of your Silver Airways flight here:

Frontier will do the same thing, but only for flights book to travel on Labor Day, Monday, September 2, or Tuesday, September 3, and you bought your ticket before Wednesday, August 28. Get more information and check the status of your Frontier flight here:

United Airlines is waiving the change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights to Florida cities between August 29, and September 11, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin – no first-class upgrades or downgrades - and between the same cities as the original tickets. If you want to change where you are going entirely, you may have to pay the difference in fares, and you must use the tickets within a year. Get more information about United Airlines flights here:

Delta Airlines will waive change fees for the cities it flies to in Florida as well as Brunswick and Valdosta, GA between September 1 and September 4. Get more information about Delta flights here:

American Airlines will waive change fees for flights out of certain cities in Florida for tickets that were bought by August 29 and are scheduled to travel by September 4. Fees will be waived as long as you can travel before September 11, don't change your origin or destination city, and rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference. Find more information about American Airlines flights here:

In many cases, it’s already too late to buy travel insurance to recoup your cost. Some policies require you to buy coverage 24 hours before the storm is named, some even sooner.