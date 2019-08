× A 6.3-magnitude earthquake just struck off the coast of Oregon

(CNN) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 was recorded Thursday morning in the Pacific Ocean near Oregon, the US Geological Survey reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake happened around 11:07 a.m. ET about 175 miles west-northwest of the coastal city of Bandon, the agency reported.

It took place at a depth of 3.4 miles.