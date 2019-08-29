× 19-year-old shot overnight, Madison County officials investigate

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Officials are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot Thursday morning.

Deputies and EMS say they responded to Madison County High School around midnight Thursday when a 19-year-old called to say he’d been shot. When officials arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and his brother was driving him.

According to officials, the victim had been shot during a confrontation in the 3300 block of Maysville Road.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover.

Deputies say they contacted the 19-year-old male suspect on Maysville Road and transported him to criminal investigations division where he was interviewed and released.

Authorities say this incident is isolated between two individuals.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to officials.