Wednesday, August 28th is National Red Wine Day.

Humans have been making and drinking wine for thousands of years.

Historians know that wine grapes were being cultivated in parts of the middle east by at least 4000 BCE.

The Egyptians were making direct references to wine in their records as far back as 2500 BCE.

Since then, the cultivation and manufacture of wine spread across the globe.

So if you drink, attend a wine-tasting or just pour yourself a glass of red but remember to do it in moderation. And if you don’t drink, you can still learn about red wine’s long history.

You can also connect with other red wine lovers on social media, too just use #nationalredwineday.