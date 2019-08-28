× Water quality advisories issued for multiple Gulf Coast beaches due to fecal pollution

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the water have led to advisories for several Gulf Coast beaches.

According to our news partner AL.com, the Bay County Health Department has issued advisories for Panama City and Panama City Beach-area locations at Beach Drive, Delwood Beach, Dupont Bridge, and Laguna Beach because of the bacteria.

No bacteria advisories are in place for Alabama beaches right now, but officials ask that anyone with breaks in their skin be cautious about entering the water.

Testing on the sites was conducted Aug. 26.

Bacteria advisories are also in place for numerous locations in Escambia County, Florida. Water quality at Bayou Chico, Bayou Grande, Bayou Texas, Sanders Beach and Big Lagoon State Park was rated as “poor.” Johnson Beach was rated as moderate.

Exposure to fecal bacteria can cause disease, infections or rashes.

If you cut yourself while on the beach, wash the area with soap and warm water. If you notice redness to the site of an open cut or sore, or develop a fever and feel ill, seek medical care immediately. Tell your health care provider if and when you were in an open body of water.

For a complete list of water advisories in Florida, go here.