× Two charged with causing $150K in fire damage that started during gasoline theft

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two suspects are now behind bars following a fire at Mike’s Tire in Crossville.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Chris Ennis and 19-year-old Drew Tidwell were allegedly caught on camera attempting to steal gasoline from the tire shop last Tuesday.

The vehicle caught on fire while one of them was attempting to drill a hole in the gas tank.

The fire burned 5 vehicles and a building causing around $150,000 worth of damage.

Both Ennis and Tidwell are charged with 1st-degree criminal mischief and arson.