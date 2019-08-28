Two charged with causing $150K in fire damage that started during gasoline theft

Posted 8:52 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, August 28, 2019

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Two suspects are now behind bars following a fire at Mike’s Tire in Crossville.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Chris Ennis and 19-year-old Drew Tidwell were allegedly caught on camera attempting to steal gasoline from the tire shop last Tuesday.

The vehicle caught on fire while one of them was attempting to drill a hole in the gas tank.

The fire burned 5 vehicles and a building causing around $150,000 worth of damage.

Both Ennis and Tidwell are charged with 1st-degree criminal mischief and arson.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.