× Take a spooky night hike on this year’s Scarecrow Trail at Huntsville Botanical Gardens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Scarecrow Trail is coming back to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens!

This year’s Scarecrow Trail features over 40 displays created by local businesses, schools, clubs, and organizations.

The trail opens September 1st and runs through October and is free with admission or membership.

The horticulture staff and volunteers will be creating topiaries of insects and mushrooms using pumpkins and squash from Calvert Farms for a special Pumpkin Display in the month of October.

And for the more daring, there will be a corn maze and weekend hayrides!

You can also grab your flashlight and join the fun for two family-friendly night hikes through the trail.

Listen for bullfrogs, crickets, owls, and other nighttime critters while hiking toward a fall-themed snack and warm cider provided in the back of the Garden.

The Shoppe at the Garden will be open until 8:00 p.m. and people who come to the special nighttime event will receive a 20% discount on purchases.

Event Schedule:

5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Check-in and children’s craft at the Guest Center

6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Walk through the scarecrow trail, snack, corn maze

7:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Walk back to the front of the Garden and head home for the night!

7:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Exit through the Guest Center and stop by the gift shop on your way out!



Register for the September 6 hike here: