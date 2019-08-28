Staying in the left lane will come at a cost when new law goes into effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A series of new Alabama driving laws will go into effect September 1. One of them is the 'anti-road-rage act'. It's a law that will no longer allow drivers to ride in the left lane without passing other vehicles on highways and interstates.

It has been against the law for years to ride in the left lane - it's called impeding the flow of traffic. But this new law created specific language dictating that people can only stay in the left lane for a mile and a half if they are not passing other drivers, which can go by quickly if you're not paying attention.

The left lane has always been known as the fast lane. But now, it could be the fast lane for a ticket if drivers don't move over.

An Alabama state trooper explained how the new law will be enforced.

"We'll continue to look at the things we've always looked at," Trooper Curtis Summerville said.

Summerville says troopers carefully observe traffic as they drive.

"We monitor traffic, we monitor flow of traffic, we monitor changes in traffic," he said.

A red flag can come in the form of traffic looking uneven.

"You have the right lane that's completely open and the left lane that's backed up. So, that typically tells you that someone is probably in the left lane driving in the left lane under the posted speed limit," he said.

Summerville also says they will use tools like their odometer and mile markers to gage that distance.

"From a mile marker to a mile marker is an actual mile so you go from a mile to a mile marker and go halfway on another one that's a mile and a half," he said.

You've got a little bit of time to change your habits. The new law built in a 60 day grace period. Drivers will only get warnings during that time.

According to the law's sponsor - it is treated like a speeding ticket and comes with a similar cost.