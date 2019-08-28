× Several types of drugs rounded up in Colbert County bust

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they took a major drug player off the streets Wednesday.

Just after 8 a.m., the Colbert County Drug Task Force, deputies and the Muscle Shoals SWAT team executed a search warrant at an apartment on Mason Street in Muscle Shoals.

Agents said they found ICE, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, pills and illegal THC in the apartment. It was the largest assortment of drugs they said they have ever seen in one location.

Antwan Goodloe was taken into custody and faces numerous drug trafficking charges.

Authorities said they also confiscated $4,000 and a loaded AR-15 rifle.