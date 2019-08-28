Sergeant Keith Lewis wins $319 for the JROTC program at Buckhorn High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Commitment, discipline, and productivity are traits this week's Tools For Teachers winner looks to instill in his students.

This week's winner is Sergeant Keith Lewis,

He is the leader of the Junior ROTC program at Buckhorn High School in New Market.

Sergeant Lewis and Lt. Colonel Dominic Stewart run the JROTC program together and are proud of their cadets.

Lt. Colonel Stewart say he enjoys working with Sgt. Lewis.

"Working with Sgt. Lewis is a great pleasure of mine. We have both served over 20 years in the military. We currently have 78 students. Teaching them basic life skills and how to be responsible and preparing them for life after high school." said Stewart.

The duo enjoy keeping the cadets entertained as well as preparing them for the future.

"We have a lot of activities for the kids, color guard events football games basketball games here in the program. So when we put them in leadership positions they take ownership and they want to do better to make the program better,"said Stewart.

When we found Sgt. Lewis, he was thrilled to receive the award and beyond appreciative. Sgt. Lewis was very surprised.

"I didn’t know they felt that way about me," said Lewis.

He felt very thankful and blessed to be around a great group of kids.

"Our motto is to motivate."

Principal Todd Markham loves the results from the JROTC program.

"Those kids that stay in that program four years are some of our best leaders in the building. Some of those kids are some of our highest academic performers," said Markham.

