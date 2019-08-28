× Scouts, college students pay half on Tennessee Aquarium tickets in September

Dive into fall at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

From Sept. 10 to Sept. 30, college students, members of scouting organizations and their families can get a special half-price admission to the aquarium.

This discount applies to Aquarium tickets, 45-minute IMAX film screenings, and combo ticket purchases.

Scout and College Days Discount Rates:

Tennessee Aquarium: $17 (adults and college students) / $11 (ages 3-12)

IMAX*: $6 (adults) / $5 (ages 3-12)

Tennessee Aquarium/IMAX combo ticket: $21 (adults) / $14 (ages 3-12)

In order to get the discount, scouts must wear their uniform, sash or a scouting activity shirt. Scouting staff also are eligible for discounted admission with the presentation of a valid paystub.

College students, staff and faculty members must present their ID, transcript or paystub.

The discount will apply to the entire group and is offered on all tickets purchased between Sept. 10 and Sept. 30, including repeat visits.

Tickets must be purchased onsite at the Aquarium ticketing center or the IMAX 3D Theater box office. Tickets cannot be purchased online or by phone.

