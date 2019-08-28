Redstone Arsenal celebrates Women’s Equality Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - Redstone Arsenal Celebrated Women's Equality Day by not only commending the strides women have made in the defense industry but also addressing the future of equality.

The keynote speaker was Julie Schumacher who is the president and CEO of KODA Technologies says that though women are holding an increasing amount of leadership roles in companies and defense, more can be done.

Schumacher says "The story is still being written for future generations and the story is not just about women helping women, it's about a collective task to create healthy cultures and even playing fields for women and all minorities."

Kelly Dewitt is the Aviation and Missile Center Deputy Chief of Staff and she says role models play an essential part in influencing the next generation of women,

"I think even more important for young women in particular to see more senior role models and I think it helps push the stem, the science technology engineering and math businesses to know that women can serve in those positions and be anything that they choose to be."

The celebration also had an emphasis on celebrating women's right to vote. In 1920 women were granted the right to vote but it wasn't before a great amount of sacrifice. As time moves forward leaders at Redstone Arsenal want everyone to remember the sacrifice that was made and continue to utilize the right to vote and encourage the younger generations to do the same.

Women run 33 of this year's Fortune 500 companies, a record number.

And 17.6 % of the Army is made up of women, also a record number.

But 50.8% of the U.S. population is female.