Police: Alabama teen charged in shooting; wounded 2 people

Posted 9:57 am, August 28, 2019

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 16-year-old is being charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded two people.

News outlets report the teen was arrested Tuesday and is also being charged with assault. The teen is being charged as an adult.

Enterprise Police Lt. Billy Haglund says a preliminary investigation found that the suspect fired a single shotgun round at a home, hitting two victims on Monday. Haglund says the victims’ injuries were to the legs and abdomen. One victim was treated and released the other victim’s condition is unclear.

Police haven’t described a motive. It’s unclear if the teen has an attorney.

