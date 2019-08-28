× Manhunt after 2 dead, 1 wounded in north Georgia shooting

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police are identifying a man they believe shot and killed two people and injured a third at a northwest Georgia home.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says 38-year-old James Mauldin is wanted for murder in the Tuesday shooting, as well as for stealing a car afterward.

James is 185 lbs and 5’7”.

A third person was injured in the shooting at a home southwest of Summerville.

None of the victims has been identified. The wounded person was taken to a hospital.

Authorities are looking for a 2003 silver Honda Civic that Miles says was stolen. The car has a Georgia tag # RMR8244.

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader hasn’t said what may have sparked the shooting.

The deaths sparked a manhunt and precautions at area schools, including efforts to contact parents before students returned home in the rural area of Chattooga County.

If you see this man, contact the Chattooga County SO at 706-857-3411.