Limestone County officials recover pills, marijuana during bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators arrested two people and recovered hundreds of pills, THC edibles, and marijuana during Tuesday drug bust.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and other deputies say they conducted a search warrant on Old Railroad Bed Rd on August 27th.

During the search, investigators say they found almost 400 Xanax bars along with 75 THC Oil cartridges, THC wax, THC edibles, and about a half-pound of marijuana.

Officials arrested Anthony Lewis and Kaylyn Payne of Harvest for drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.