HPD: Child died in accidental shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police say a child died last week after an accidental shooting.

The incident happened Aug. 22 on Rime Village Drive. According to police, the child’s parent had taken the firearm from a safe as they were preparing to go to work.

Police said the child walked into the room while the gun was “very briefly unattended,” handled the gun and it went off.

Police and the Madison County District Attorney’s office both reviewed the case and determined it was an accident, police said. No charges are expected.