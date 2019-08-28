Grab your sneakers and help support Merrimack Hall’s arts program during annual 0.12K run!

Posted 1:47 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, August 28, 2019

Rocket City Microthon 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Registration is now open for the second annual Rocket City Microthon!

Not a runner? Not a problem!  Everyone is welcome to participate in the 0.12K run! Proceeds benefit Merrimack Hall‘s special needs arts program. Hundreds of runners helped raise $20,000 for the program last year.

This year’s race takes place Sunday, Sept. 22 at Campus 805. At 2:15 p.m., runners will start from the grass at Stright to Ale and end at Yellowhammer Brewing. Once you cross the finish line you’ll receive a finisher medal (bottle opener) and beer tickets!

Before the races begin, Happy Performers from Merrimack will perform a dance routine for the crowd. To learn how to register or for more information, click here.

