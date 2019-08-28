Former All-Star Medical supply store reopens in Marshall County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Hundreds of seniors in north Alabama were shocked when several medical supply stores abruptly closed six months ago.

But there's good news for many of them who live in Marshall County. The former All-Star Medical store in Albertville is now reopened.

"When Phil passed away, we were all looking for a job," Derek Colburn with MMC Homecare said.

After former owner Phil Garmon died in January, people in Marshall County who got their medical supplies from All-Star didn't know where to turn.

"It was probably well over 300, 400 patients at least," Colburn said.

Derek Colburn has been a respiratory therapist for over 20 years. He helped spearhead the effort to re-open the shuttered Albertville store and is now in charge of the re-named Modern Medical Concepts Homecare.

Colburn says one challenge they faced was when every All-Star location closed, patient records became off-limits. They couldn't get access to them because it was a HIPAA violation. So, Colburn effectively had to start from scratch, waiting for the former patients to reach out to him one by one.

"Even when we were putting down floors and the door was locked, when they knocked on the door, we didn't turn them away," Colburn said.

The Albertville store is the first of the closed down All-Star locations to re-open. The store on Memorial Parkway is cleaned out and the shop on US-72 in Madison is now for rent.

"From mid-February until now, I've probably been able to help close to 200 patients," Colburn said.

Colburn says they can serve neighbors living within around a 50-mile range. But he says he welcomes any phone calls and questions from people still hanging onto any old All-Star equipment. MMC Homecare in Albertville is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you know someone who still has any old All-Star equipment, you can reach MMC Homecare at 256.849.0226.