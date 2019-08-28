Dense Fog Advisory* Until 9am For Most Of North Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for most of north Alabama until 9am this morning. Some visibility is already down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Use extra caution driving into work and be careful around construction zones. The normal hot spots for fog are the Paint Rock area on US 72 through Jackson County including Woodville. North Parkway through Meridianville and Hazel Green can get very foggy. Highway 20 (72 Alt), US 31, and I-59 are always spots that can be dangerous in foggy conditions.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 149 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .Areas of locally dense fog have recently developed in the very moist airmass that resides across much of northern Alabama. Although the rate of fog formation may be inhibited through sunrise by high clouds spreading across the region from the west, visibility reductions to around one quarter of a mile will persist and result in hazardous traveling conditions through the early morning hours. Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman- Including the cities of Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * VISIBILITIES: 1/4 mile or less. * TIMING: Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS: Rapid fluctuations in visibility will lead to hazardous conditions for motorists traveling through the advisory area early this morning. * LOCATIONS: Portions of north central, northeast and northwest

Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibility will frequently be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.