*Dense Fog Advisory* Until 9am For Most Of North Alabama

Posted 3:30 am, August 28, 2019, by

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for most of north Alabama until 9am this morning. Some visibility is already down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Use extra caution driving into work and be careful around construction zones. The normal hot spots for fog are the Paint Rock area on US 72 through Jackson County including Woodville. North Parkway through Meridianville and Hazel Green can get very foggy. Highway 20 (72 Alt), US 31, and I-59 are always spots that can be dangerous in foggy conditions.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
149 AM CDT Wed Aug 28 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.Areas of locally dense fog have recently developed in the very
moist airmass that resides across much of northern Alabama.
Although the rate of fog formation may be inhibited through
sunrise by high clouds spreading across the region from the west,
visibility reductions to around one quarter of a mile will persist
and result in hazardous traveling conditions through the early
morning hours.



Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-
Including the cities of Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville,
Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro,
Fort Payne, Rainsville, and Cullman

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* VISIBILITIES: 1/4 mile or less.

* TIMING: Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS: Rapid fluctuations in visibility will lead to
  hazardous conditions for motorists traveling through the
  advisory area early this morning.

* LOCATIONS: Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
  Alabama.

A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibility will frequently be
reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. If driving, slow down,
use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.