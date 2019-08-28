× Delta hiring 1,000 flight attendants for 2020 class

If you want your career to ‘take off’, Delta might be able to help.

Delta announced on Monday it is hiring around 1,000 flight attendants for the 2020 class.

Delta sayst he best applicants will have one or more years of work in personalized customer service, patient care or a similar role, and experience in a role ensuring the safety and care of others.

Applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., be fluent in English, and be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2020.

Accepted applicants must be willing to fly both international and domestic routes. A flexible schedule is also a must since Delta operates day and night throughout the year.

Delta is also seeking language of destination applicants who are fluent in English and one of the following languages: Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese and Korean.

Those who are selected with complete six weeks of rigorous training at Delta World Headquarters in Atlanta early next year.

To apply, visit delta.com/careers.