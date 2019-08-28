“Canadian Brass” to perform at Randolph School as part of National Arts in Education Week

Huntsville, Ala. – National Arts in Education Week is coming up September 8-14 and Randolph School is proud to celebrate with a special performance that is open to the community.

Canadian Brass will perform Tuesday, September 10 at 7:00pm at Randolph’s Thurber Arts Center, located at 4915 Garth Road in Huntsville.

With a discography of more than 130 albums, Canadian Brass has been called “the world’s most famous brass group.”

Tickets to the concert are $25 for adults, $10 for students. Children under 12 are free.

Tickets are available for purchase online here.

