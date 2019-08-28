× Books are half off at Barnes and Noble’s Book Haul Blowout

Attention bibliophiles! Barnes and Noble is having their annual Book Haul Blowout and it is the biggest one yet.

Barnes and Noble said in a press release that they have over 1,000 new releases, bestsellers, paperbacks, kids’ favorites, and B&N Classics priced at 50% off. This sale started on August 24th and will run until September 2nd.

The book selection ranges from thriller to romance with plenty of classics for the kiddos.

Me: I'm not going to buy any more books until I finish what's in my TBR pile at home. Barnes & Noble: Get 50% off over 1,000 titles for #BNBookHaul! https://t.co/ugeTluZD56 Me: pic.twitter.com/VGaV9MiGas — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) August 27, 2019

When customers buy any bundle of three books, they will get a free tote bag with their in-store purchase.

Customers can join the conversation and share photos of their book hauls on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook,using the hashtags, #BNBookHaul and #bookhaul.

To celebrate our latest #BNBookHaul, we’re giving away a one-year B&N Membership (ARV: $25) for every day of the sale. That’s 12 winners! RT from 8/22-9/2 with #BNBookHaul #Sweeps for a chance to win. Happy #bookhaul! Official Rules: https://t.co/DbRMKQh0qS pic.twitter.com/x8HTRR0EiD — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) August 22, 2019

“Our Book Haul Blowouts have become a favorite with customers, which is why we’re thrilled to be offering the most titles ever at 50% to end the summer, with over 1,000 books that range from some of the year’s hottest reads to timeless classics. Every Book Haul is a chance for our customers and booksellers to celebrate the joy of reading, and we can’t wait to hear from and interact with book lovers at hashtags #BNBookHaul and #bookhaul,” said Tim Mantel, Chief Merchandising Officer for Barnes & Noble.

To find a Barnes and Noble near you, click here.