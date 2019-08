× Alabama star LB Dylan Moses out for season with torn ACL

Alabama star linebacker Dylan Moses is out for the year with a major knee injury, according to our news partners AL.com.

Moses suffered a torn ACL during practice Tuesday, sources said.

Moses, a junior from Baton Rouge, La., led the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles last season.

He was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2018 and was named to the preseason Associated Press All-America team.

This post will be updated.