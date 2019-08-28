× 1 injured following overnight shooting near Gate 10 on Patton Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are looking for a suspect following a shooting around Patton Road and Talwell Drive.

Officials responded to the shooting call around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday morning near Monarch Apartment homes. According to police, one victim was taken to Huntsville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have set up a perimeter to search for potential suspects.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.