× Wanted fugitive from Tennessee captured in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A wanted fugitive was captured in Decatur.

Decatur Police said on August 21 they were told about Christopher Fikes, who was wanted out of Lincoln County, Tennessee for kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and domestic violence.

The report said Fikes was believed to be in the Decatur area and was considered armed and dangerous.

Officers said they located a truck registered to Fikes around 4:30 p.m. the same day in a parking lot in the 2000-block of Danville Park Drive.

After confirming Fikes was in an apartment, officers ordered Fikes out of the apartment. He was arrested without incident.

Fikes was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where he was charged as a fugitive from justice. The charge has no bond, and he was awaiting extradition back to Lincoln County.