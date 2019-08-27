Tyler Mann Player of the Week: Westminster Christian Wildcats’ Nick McFarland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Westminster Christian Wildcats came out of their first game of the season with a 68-34 victory over DAR.

Their quarterback completed 22 of 25 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns, all in his varsity debut.

WHNT News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire presented Nick McFarland with the Tyler Mann Player of the Week award for Week Zero.

"It's great! I don't even know what to say, it's great," said McFarland. "I felt like I played good. Everyone played good around me, so it made my job easy and the coaches called good plays. It's just all-around good."

"He's a great young man and I'm thankful for his first varsity start, he got this pick," said Wildcats head coach Louis LeBlanc. "It's really a testament to how hard he's worked. I told him he needs to win the team before he ever won a game and I think he has that personality that's what he can do. He's a good friend, he's a good mentor. I got a note from a dad that was telling me that Nick's been meeting with his younger son and working with him and how much that means to him. Our motto is we wanna build better men with football and I think we see that in him."