Still Monitoring Two Tropical Systems In The Atlantic

Dorian moving past Lesser Antilles: Dorian is tracking over the Lesser Antilles now, and will be approaching Puerto Rico and Hispaniola in the coming days.

How this system interacts with the islands, particularly Hispaniola, will be a big determining factor in what this system can do as we head into the weekend. There’s a good degree of uncertainty in both the track and intensity of Dorian after Thursday, so this is a system to check back on. People with interests in the Florida peninsula should monitor this system. While not particularly likely, it is still within the realm of possibility this storm could enter the eastern Gulf next week.

Tropical Depression 6 off US East Coast: Tropical Depression 6 remains off the east coast this morning, and will likely organize into Tropical Storm Erin over the next 48 hours. This storm will continue to move northeast, and does not appear to pose a threat to the continental United States.

