Retirement Lifestyle Expo focuses on helping seniors and caregivers in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley has a mature-age market primed for information about how to retire and comfortably stay retired.

This year’s Retirement Lifestyle Expo at the VBC is an interactive environment bringing no-nonsense information about retirement living and related matters together in one place.

“It’s a one-stop shop for seniors and their caregivers,” says Tom Glynn, Executive Director of the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center. “You’ll find informational booths for financial planning, government agencies, health care, and housing options. All the categories central to anyone planning retirement.

“But there’s also convenience, recreation, and lifestyle offerings. We’ll have local vendors our participants can shop with products relevant to someone 55+, from non-slip paint to travel.”

Senior Center Marketing Director Cathie Mayne emphasized that the Expo isn’t just for those within retirement age themselves. It’s also a useful event for 40-50 year olds looking for options for an aging parent or loved one.

“These sandwich-generation attendees will find ready access to local services and community groups,” Mayne affirms. “They’ll also find information on how the Senior Center can empower their aging relatives to live fully and stay active.”

Guest speakers are geared to positive living for seniors. Lifestyle, travel and leisure topics will feature prominently, with presentations on hiking trails and local animal life among others.

New this year

A panel discussion about Successful Travel Blogging for Seniors.

The Retirement Lifestyle Expo is generously underwritten by sponsors so that Senior Center members can attend for free with a scan card. These cards are free from the Senior Center at 2200 Drake Avenue for Madison County residents who are 60 or older. Those who are not Senior Center members can still attend for $2.

There will be door prizes valued from $25 to $1,000 and you don’t have to be present to win.

Event Information

Tuesday, September 17

9am – 3pm

Von Braun Center, South Hall II

Free parking for the first 500 vehicles

$2 General Admission

Free admission for Senior Center members with Scan Card

Exhibitors to date:

AARP Tax Aide

ADT Security Services

Alabama Lifespan Respite