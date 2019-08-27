Police working to identify woman using stolen credit card at Target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Authorities are hoping the public can identify a woman they say is using a stolen credit card.

Huntsville police say the card was taken during a break-in at a home on Wynn Drive. The woman was captured on surveillance footage from Target on University Drive where police say she used the stolen credit card.

Investigators believe she is driving a green four-door sedan, unknown make or model, with a small spoiler on the trunk.

If you recognize the car or the woman from the surveillance footage, call HPD investigators at (256)427-5466.