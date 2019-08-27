Police working to identify woman using stolen credit card at Target

Posted 4:45 pm, August 27, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Authorities are hoping the public can identify a woman they say is using a stolen credit card.

Huntsville police say the card was taken during a break-in at a home on Wynn Drive. The woman was captured on surveillance footage from Target on University Drive where police say she used the stolen credit card.

(Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

Investigators believe she is driving a green four-door sedan, unknown make or model, with a small spoiler on the trunk.

If you recognize the car or the woman from the surveillance footage, call HPD investigators at (256)427-5466.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.