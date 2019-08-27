Police investigate following Huntsville officer-involved wreck

Posted 6:51 am, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52AM, August 27, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating following a crash Tuesday morning involving an officer.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. at the intersection of Jordan Lane and University Drive. Police say a person believed to be driving under the influence hit an on-duty officer that was stopped at a red light.

Utility crews were still at the scene around 6:00 a.m. fixing a crosswalk sign that was damaged during the wreck.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.

 

