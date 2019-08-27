× Man found guilty of capital murder in 2015 Asbury case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County jury found a man guilty Monday in a 2015 murder case.

Jeffery Lee McKelvey, 49, was found guilty of five counts of capital murder in the murders of Denie and Pamela Tucker.

McKelvey was arrested in December 2015 for the Tuckers’ deaths. The murders happened in September 2015 at their home on Pea Ridge Road in Asbury.

Another man, Henry Pyle, pleaded guilty to the murders in 2016 in exchange for a life sentence.

Court records did not show a sentencing date for McKelvey.