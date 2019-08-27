Man charged with making terrorist threat at Austin High now in Decatur

Posted 4:38 pm, August 27, 2019, by

Christopher Rumph (Image: Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they now have the man charged in making a terrorist threat at Austin High School in custody. Christopher Rumph, 26, of Fort Valley, GA is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police responded to Decatur High School on August 14 in reference to a bomb threat. The school was locked down until police determined there was no immediate threat to staff or students.

During the investigation, investigators identified Rumph as a suspect in the case. Officers with the Fort Valley Police Department arrested Rumph on August 16.

Rumph was extradited to Decatur where he remains in the Morgan County Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.