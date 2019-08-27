× Man charged with making terrorist threat at Austin High now in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say they now have the man charged in making a terrorist threat at Austin High School in custody. Christopher Rumph, 26, of Fort Valley, GA is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police responded to Decatur High School on August 14 in reference to a bomb threat. The school was locked down until police determined there was no immediate threat to staff or students.

During the investigation, investigators identified Rumph as a suspect in the case. Officers with the Fort Valley Police Department arrested Rumph on August 16.

Rumph was extradited to Decatur where he remains in the Morgan County Jail.