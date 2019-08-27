× Man charged in boat crash that killed Kelsey Starling pleads guilty

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with boating under the influence in a deadly July 4 boat crash at Smith Lake has pleaded guilty.

Winston County court records show William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, pleaded guilty to boating under the influence and received a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He also was fined $2,100 and will serve two years of unsupervised probation.

Fite was arrested two days after the crash that killed Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy. Authorities said he was driving the boat Starling was riding in.

Two people in the other boat, Nick and Jodi Suggs of Decatur, have been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Starling’s body still has not been recovered. Recovery crews have been hindered by underwater trees in the area.