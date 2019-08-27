× Limestone County judges recuse themselves in sheriff’s criminal case

LIMESTONE Co., Ala.- Three judges have recused themselves from the criminal case against 10-term Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Circuit Judges Chad Wise and Robert M. Baker and District court Judge Matthew R. Huggins filed orders of recusal on Monday.

District Judge Doug Patterson had not filed an order recusing himself as of early Tuesday morning.

Blakely was booked into his own jail August 22 after being indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges.

The 13 charges cover conduct over multiple years, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The first four counts charge Blakely with four separate thefts from his campaign account that total $11,000. Counts five through 10 charge Blakely with illegally taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund.

Count 11 charges Blakely with soliciting a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate other than in the ordinary course of business. Finally, counts 12 and 13 charge Blakely with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans.

Specifically, count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of a $50,000 cashier’s check and/or a $22,189.68 credit. Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County jail inmates’ personal funds.

A court date has not yet been set in Blakely’s case.

