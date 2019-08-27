× Lauderdale County residents vote to renew mill taxes

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The polls are closed in Lauderdale County and the results are in.

With nearly all precincts reporting results, residents overwhelmingly voted yes to renew three separate mill taxes all of which have been on the books for dozens of years.

In total, 11 mills dedicated to education were voted on and renewed.

The revenue generated by the millage tax is split between Lauderdale County Schools and Florence City Schools.