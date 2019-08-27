× Jazz in the Park concert series lineup announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Jazz in the Park concert series is almost here and Tuesday we learned who will play each Sunday evening in September.

Mayor Tommy Battle and Multicultural Affairs Director Kenny Anderson made the announcement at Big Spring Park East.

This is the 10th year of the series with headlining performances from Huntsville City Schools. The first series will take place on September 1, with Jemison High Jazz Band starting the pre-concert.

“Music is a universal language. It speaks to so many different people in so many different ways. You’re gonna come out here on Sundays in September and find different people that you may not live with, that you may not work with, that you may never see in our community, who are just simply sitting out here in this great community of love and music,” said Anderson.

Some of the other schools that will perform include Columbia High, Huntsville High, Hampton Cove, and Grissom High. Each school with start the performances, followed by seasoned musicians taking the stage.

The concerts are free to the public each Sunday in September.

Jazz in the Park 2019 Concert Series Lineup:

September 1

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert – Jemison High Jazz Band

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Opening Act – B. Alexandria

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Headliner – Ryon Schultz

September 8

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert – Columbia High Jazz Band

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Opening Act – Nu Soul

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Headliner – Daniel D.

September 15

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert – Huntsville High Jazz Band

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Opening Act – The Watters-Felts Project

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Headliner – James “P.J.” Spraggins

September 22

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert – Hampton Cove MS Jazz Band

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Opening Act – Rocket City Jazz Orchestra

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Headliner – Jeffery Smith

September 29

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pre-Concert – Grissom High Jazz Band

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Opening Act – Rocket City Collegiate All-Star Jazz Band

7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Headliner – Julian Vaughn