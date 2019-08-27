× Huntsville Hospital footbridge reopens following truck collision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The pedestrian bridge on Gallatin Street has reopened and has been dubbed structurally safe, according to Huntsville Hospital.

The hospital said in a press release that they brought in a structural engineer to assess the bridge after it was struck by a passing truck on Monday afternoon.

According to HH, the engineer said that the damage to the bridge façade was surface-based following the inspection.

Hospital employees and visitors are able to use the bridge to walk between the hospital and Blackwell Medical Tower again, according to the release.

Cosmetic repairs to the bridge will begin as soon as possible.